Judge upholds charges in baby vegan diet case

A western Pennsylvania woman accused of malnourishing her baby while following a vegan diet has been ordered to stand trial on a child endangerment charge. Authorities in Fayette County said in October that 33-year-old Elizabeth Hawk of Confluence was feeding her 11-month-old a vegan diet of nuts and berries.

