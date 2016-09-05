Car slams into culvert, goes airborne, flips; woman killed
State police say 27-year-old Tamara Shumaker was driving north along State Route 281 in Henry Clay Township in Fayette County early Monday when her car went off the road and slammed into a culvert. They say the car flew into the air, landed back on the road and overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Confluence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|little punks (Dec '15)
|Dec 17
|Angry
|3
|Nicest person in Confluence (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|California Girl
|168
|Shawn Riggle (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|smhcoflo
|33
|trick or treating (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|Claud565
|12
|Power outage (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Angry mechanic
|11
|Best place to eat
|Aug '16
|Happy camper
|1
|Pressley Ridge in Fayette to shut door (Jun '08)
|Jul '16
|patsy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Confluence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC