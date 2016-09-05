Car slams into culvert, goes airborne...

Car slams into culvert, goes airborne, flips; woman killed

Sep 5, 2016 Read more: New Jersey Herald

State police say 27-year-old Tamara Shumaker was driving north along State Route 281 in Henry Clay Township in Fayette County early Monday when her car went off the road and slammed into a culvert. They say the car flew into the air, landed back on the road and overturned.

