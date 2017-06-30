New Hampshire honors humble ex-govern...

New Hampshire honors humble ex-governor with bronze statue

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Onlookers inspect and photograph a statue of former Gov. John Winant that was unveiled on Friday, June 30, 2017, in Concord, N.H. The sculpture is part of an effort to raise awareness of Winant, a three-term governor whose accomplishments as the first leader of the Social Security Administration and U.S. ambassador to Britain during World War II were largely overlooked after he killed himself in 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Jun 23 Nancy 2
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,731 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC