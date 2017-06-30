New Hampshire honors humble ex-governor with bronze statue
Onlookers inspect and photograph a statue of former Gov. John Winant that was unveiled on Friday, June 30, 2017, in Concord, N.H. The sculpture is part of an effort to raise awareness of Winant, a three-term governor whose accomplishments as the first leader of the Social Security Administration and U.S. ambassador to Britain during World War II were largely overlooked after he killed himself in 1947.
