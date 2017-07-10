N.H.'s full voter database isn't publicly accessible, as presidential commission suggests NEW
Two old, Dell computers sit at the front of the expansive research room at the state's Division of Archives and Records Management building on South Fruit Street in Concord. The one on the left has a sticky note that says it's not for public use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest Concord driver allegedly impaired...
|23 hr
|JANE SHAVER
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Jun 23
|Nancy
|2
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC