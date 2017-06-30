Letter: Words of humanity from a young writer
Thank you Israel Bishaze Faraja of Abbot Downing School here in Concord, for the inspiring and uplifting speech you wrote and delivered on June 15 at your school. I know you were inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., and congratulations to you for carrying on his legacy with a speech needed now more than ever.
