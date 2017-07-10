Letter: Kindergarten bill will help N.H.
As a member of the Concord School Board and strong advocate for full-day kindergarten for our schools, I was happy to hear about the passing of SB-191. While we have more work to do, I'd like to thank the state Legislature for passing SB-191 and investing additional funding for full-day kindergarten programs in the Granite State.
