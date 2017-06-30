Growing grandfamilies part 1: Grappli...

Growing grandfamilies part 1: Grappling with the cost of addiction NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Concord Monitor

ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staffSisters Shala , 9, and Shawtel, 13, tumble in the backyard of their Concord home as their grandparents Helene and John Lorden smile in the background June 20. Helene Lorden, 58, picks up grill meats for that evening's dinner with her husband and grandchildren in Concord on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Shawtel , 13, shares a joke with her grandmother, Helene Lorden, as dinner is prepared at their home in Concord on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Jun 23 Nancy 2
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC