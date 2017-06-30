Group to protest Seacoast Reliability Project
DURHAM – Some of the opponents of Eversource's regional transmission line upgrade, known as the Seacoast Reliability Project, are organizing a protest against the project outside the Department of Environmental Services in Concord next week. The DES, along with other state agencies, is to issue its final permits and conditions for the project by Aug. 1 to the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee .
