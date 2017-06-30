Corrections officers warn low staffin...

Corrections officers warn low staffing plagues N.H. prison system NEW

20 hrs ago

Corrections officers are warning of extremely low staffing levels at New Hampshire's prisons as they work to secure a new union contract. The union, which represents more than 380 corrections officers, is arguing that a shortage of trained officers forced to work thousands of hours in overtime is creating an unsafe environment for workers and inmates, according to a news release from Teamsters Local 633.

