Concord Town Crier for July 2, 2017

There will be a monthly birthday celebration at Horseshoe Pond Place on July 11 at 11:45 a.m. Mike Jobin from the Prescription Center will be presenting important health topics. The Central N.H. Storytelling Guild will be meeting in the Community Room at Horseshoe Pond Place on July 11 at 7 p.m. All storytellers and listeners are welcome.

