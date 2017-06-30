Bow revives talks of bringing Concord water to junction area NEW

In 1971, when the city of Concord requested a $2.25 million federal grant to upgrade its water treatment plant, former city manager John Henchey wrote that the grant would allow the plant to become "the nucleus of a regional water system," servicing the areas of Bow, Boscawen and the Pembroke-Allenstown water districts. It's been well over 40 years since that request was granted, and while Concord's water needs and sources have expanded, its system has not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.