Bow revives talks of bringing Concord water to junction area NEW

18 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

In 1971, when the city of Concord requested a $2.25 million federal grant to upgrade its water treatment plant, former city manager John Henchey wrote that the grant would allow the plant to become "the nucleus of a regional water system," servicing the areas of Bow, Boscawen and the Pembroke-Allenstown water districts. It's been well over 40 years since that request was granted, and while Concord's water needs and sources have expanded, its system has not.

