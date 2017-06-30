Beloved Monet back at museum, with 3 ...

Beloved Monet back at museum, with 3 others for exhibit

Tuesday

Claude Monet's 1869 painting "The Bridge at Bougival" hangs in the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, N.H. The beloved Monet painting along with three of his others show the artist's evolution in "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism" which opens on July 1. less Claude Monet's 1869 painting "The Bridge at Bougival" hangs in the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, N.H. The beloved Monet painting along with three of his others show the artist's evolution in "Monet: ... more In this June 29, 2017 photo, Director of Currier Museum of Art, Alan Chong, speaks about Claude Monet's 1869 painting, "The Bridge at Bougival" in the galley in Manchester, N.H. The beloved Monet painting along with three of his others show the artist's evolution in "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism" which opened on July 1. less In this June 29, 2017 photo, Director of Currier Museum of Art, Alan Chong, speaks about ... (more)

