Announcements for July 5, 2017

Announcements for July 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

The New Hampshire Brewers Association is excited to announce the return of its signature event, The fourth annual New Hampshire Brewers Festival! This year being held in N.H.'s capital city of Concord at the beautiful Kiwanis Waterfront Park, 15 Loudon Road. Join 45 breweries from across the state pouring 100-plus delicious craft beers on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. This "For the Brewers, By the Brewers" Festival is a one of a kind event, featuring the largest single collection of New Hampshire's breweries anywhere this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan Finance 15 hr Michael 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Jun 23 Nancy 2
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC