Announcements for July 5, 2017

The New Hampshire Brewers Association is excited to announce the return of its signature event, The fourth annual New Hampshire Brewers Festival! This year being held in N.H.'s capital city of Concord at the beautiful Kiwanis Waterfront Park, 15 Loudon Road. Join 45 breweries from across the state pouring 100-plus delicious craft beers on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. This "For the Brewers, By the Brewers" Festival is a one of a kind event, featuring the largest single collection of New Hampshire's breweries anywhere this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.