Announcements for July 5, 2017
The New Hampshire Brewers Association is excited to announce the return of its signature event, The fourth annual New Hampshire Brewers Festival! This year being held in N.H.'s capital city of Concord at the beautiful Kiwanis Waterfront Park, 15 Loudon Road. Join 45 breweries from across the state pouring 100-plus delicious craft beers on July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. This "For the Brewers, By the Brewers" Festival is a one of a kind event, featuring the largest single collection of New Hampshire's breweries anywhere this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Finance
|15 hr
|Michael
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Jun 23
|Nancy
|2
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC