Women's prison in Concord faces furth...

Women's prison in Concord faces further delay, possible legal action NEW

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Faced with added delays opening the new women's prison in Concord, the state is negotiating a year-long contract extension to keep female inmates at the aging Goffstown facility. The news is raising concern among attorneys behind a lawsuit that prompted construction of a new women's prison to match the programs offered to male inmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frank Jun 11 frankmashal 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC