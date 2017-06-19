Woman in labor who demanded drug injection gets jail time

This booking photo released Wednesday, March 8, 2017, by the Concord, N.H., Police Department shows Felicia Farruggia, arrested about six months after she had demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine while in labor with her son in September 2016. Farruggia has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and has been sentenced to a year in jail.

