Volunteers needed

White Birch Center will hold a car seat inspection event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free inspections are available by appointment by emailing Heather Gauthier at [email protected] or calling the center at 428-7860. Multiple seats or cars per family can be checked during an appointment.

