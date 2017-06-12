Sex offender with Dover ties is Fugit...

Sex offender with Dover ties is Fugitive of Week

A 41-year-old registered sex offender with known ties to Dover is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Jerome Carter is wanted on violations of conditions of supervised release.

