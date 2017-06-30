Sex misconduct revisits elite prep school already under fire

In this May 16, 2016, file pool photo Owen Labrie is escorted out of the Merrimack County Superior Courtroom in Concord, N.H., after a judge agreed to new bail conditions. Labrie, a prep school graduate, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old freshman girl as part of a game of sexual conquest called Senior Salute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.