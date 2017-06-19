Settlement leads to policy change at Friends Program Shelter NEW

An emergency family shelter in Concord will have to revamp its policies to ensure domestic violence survivors are not discriminated against, after reaching a legal agreement with a woman who was turned away last year. The deal struck nearly a year after the shelter turned away a 45-year-old domestic violence survivor and her child in May 2016 after the woman disclosed that she was afraid her abuser would soon be released from prison and attempt to contact her in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Legal Assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.