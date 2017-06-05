Sentencing of Concord man in bank robbery postponed NEW
The sentencing of Leeland Eisenberg on a bank robbery charge was postponed Friday after a federal judge asked attorneys to reconsider the terms of their agreement. Both sides had agreed to a five-year prison sentence followed up by three years of supervised release, but Judge Landya B. McCafferty said she disagreed that three years of supervised release was adequate given Eisenberg's mental health history and criminal background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds
|May '17
|Elizabethleigh34
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr '17
|AARP
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC