Sentencing of Concord man in bank robbery postponed NEW

The sentencing of Leeland Eisenberg on a bank robbery charge was postponed Friday after a federal judge asked attorneys to reconsider the terms of their agreement. Both sides had agreed to a five-year prison sentence followed up by three years of supervised release, but Judge Landya B. McCafferty said she disagreed that three years of supervised release was adequate given Eisenberg's mental health history and criminal background.

