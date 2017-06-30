Second firefighter files lawsuit against town of Epsom NEW
Matthew Moulton, a former full-time fire captain with the department, alleges he was retaliated against for refusing to turn in falsified time sheets for fire chief R. Steward Yeaton - who is a separate defendant in the suit - and for sticking up for a fellow firefighter that had complained of sexual harassment by a town police officer. An employee with the Epsom Fire Department since 2003, Moulton resigned at a select board meeting in April, publicly accusing Yeaton of mismanagement and of doing nothing to address repeated incidents of sexual harassment.
