Pittsburgh firefighters to get arson dog next year
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is getting a new investigator next year - one with four legs and a keen sense of smell to help firefighters sniff out suspicious blazes. Officials say the bureau will be getting an arson dog with the aid of a scholarship from insurance company State Farm.
