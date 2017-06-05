Pittsburgh firefighters to get arson ...

Pittsburgh firefighters to get arson dog next year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is getting a new investigator next year - one with four legs and a keen sense of smell to help firefighters sniff out suspicious blazes. Officials say the bureau will be getting an arson dog with the aid of a scholarship from insurance company State Farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frank Sun frankmashal 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC