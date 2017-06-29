Olympian skier Tom Corcoran dies, founded popular ski resort
In this Dec. 31, 1966 file photo, Waterville Valley ski area developer Tom Corcoran, far left, and his wife Roberta, pose with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and Paul Pfosi, far right, a Swiss skier who headed the ski school at Waterville Valley, N.H. Corcoran, an Olympic skier who founded New Hampshire's Waterville Valley ski area and built it into a destination for racers and celebrities alike, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017. He was 85. CONCORD, N.H. - Tom Corcoran, an Olympic skier who founded the Waterville Valley ski resort in New Hampshire that became popular with racers and celebrities, has died.
