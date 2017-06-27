N.H. Fugitive of Week is sex offender...

N.H. Fugitive of Week is sex offender wanted for theft

A convicted sex offender wanted on a theft charge and for failing to register as a sex offender is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Ronaldo Towers, 32, who also goes by Renaldo Towers and Ron Towers, is wanted on warrants out of the Concord Police Department and the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office.

