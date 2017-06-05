Mexican Restaurant in N.H. Shuts Down After Immigration Raid
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had raided their restaurant that morning, picking up half its staff. The AP confirmed with ICE that two people who had been previously deported from the United States were arrested outside the restaurant.
