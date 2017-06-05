Mexican Restaurant in N.H. Shuts Down...

Mexican Restaurant in N.H. Shuts Down After Immigration Raid

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had raided their restaurant that morning, picking up half its staff. The AP confirmed with ICE that two people who had been previously deported from the United States were arrested outside the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds May '17 Elizabethleigh34 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC