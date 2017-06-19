Marshals: Fugitive failed to appear on meth charge
A 38-year-old man wanted for failing to appear on the charge of attempted manufacturing of methamphetamine is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Richard E. Williams, Jr., who also goes by Dick Williams and John Williams, is wanted on warrants issued by Rockingham County and Londonderry Police, according to the Marshals Service.
