Letter: Rezoning and the big picture

Friday Jun 23

It's not only a small number of homes along Pleasant Street that will be affected by this Concord Orthopaedics rezoning. In order to handle the increased traffic, won't the dormant discussion around the $16 million Langley Parkway extension be resurrected with more vigor? Pay attention, area residents from Auburn to Penacook streets.

