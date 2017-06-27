Laconia, Concord legion game postpone...

Laconia, Concord legion game postponed due to rain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

What was expected to be another tight senior legion contest between Concord Post 21 and Laconia Post 1 quickly turned into a wash. After riding the arms of Brendan Winch and Jake Knowles to a 5-3 victory over Laconia on Monday, heavy rain and lightning suspended Tuesday's game at Memorial Field in the top of the fourth inning with Concord leading 4-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
authentic loan offer Jun 25 Senecaut Peter 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Jun 23 Nancy 2
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC