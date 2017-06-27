Laconia, Concord legion game postponed due to rain

What was expected to be another tight senior legion contest between Concord Post 21 and Laconia Post 1 quickly turned into a wash. After riding the arms of Brendan Winch and Jake Knowles to a 5-3 victory over Laconia on Monday, heavy rain and lightning suspended Tuesday's game at Memorial Field in the top of the fourth inning with Concord leading 4-1.

