Firefighters come to new amputee's rescue, build him a ramp
Raymond Olson talks about the generosity of Rochester firefighters who built ramp access at Olson's home who recently had to have his leg amputated in Rochester, N.H.. Initially, Olson's fiancee Carolyn Hyde had called the fire department looking for a contact of an organization that might help with the ramp for Olsen since it wasn't covered by her insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frank
|Sun
|frankmashal
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr '17
|AARP
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC