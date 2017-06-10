Firefighters come to new amputee's rescue, build him a ramp

Raymond Olson talks about the generosity of Rochester firefighters who built ramp access at Olson's home who recently had to have his leg amputated in Rochester, N.H.. Initially, Olson's fiancee Carolyn Hyde had called the fire department looking for a contact of an organization that might help with the ramp for Olsen since it wasn't covered by her insurance.

