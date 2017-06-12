Family Hope and Recovery Rally at Rollins Park
On May 20, a Family Hope and Recovery Rally was hosted at Rollins Park in Concord. The walk, held annually, brought over two hundred participants this year in the quest to help raise awareness for addiction in the granite state.
