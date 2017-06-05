Downtown Concord: Wellington's Market...

Downtown Concord: Wellington's Marketplace goes up for sale NEW

The owners of Wellington's Marketplace in downtown Concord are planning a cross-country move and looking to sell their North Main Street business as soon as this month. Debra and Randy Barnes are juggling a variety of tasks as they uproot for Randy's new job - selling their business and their Bow home and finding a place to live in New Mexico - and they're hoping to take one of the balls out of the air as soon as possible.

