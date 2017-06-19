Disability advocates raise alarm abou...

Disability advocates raise alarm about rulemaking bill NEW

Disability advocates are once against raising the alarm about House Bill 620, a bill intended to limit unfunded mandates, saying a last-minute conference committee amendment imperils protections for special education students. Leadership in both the House and Senate say they expect Republican majorities to back the amended bill, which would prohibit the State Board of Education from writing rules to exceed federal minimum standards if they would result in "unreimbursed expenditures or administrative burdens on the local school district."

