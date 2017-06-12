Detective: 23-year-old Concord woman ...

Detective: 23-year-old Concord woman stabbed to death over $90 bag of pot NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

Daswan Jette, 20, of Concord is escorted from the courtroom after being denied bail during a hearing at Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Jette was previously charged with two alternative counts of second-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Galusha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC