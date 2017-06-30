Concord's downtown shines
The City of Concord and McFarland-Johnson, Inc. are excited to announce that the complete street redesign of downtown Concord has won national and regional awards. Six awards have been given for the successful redesign and reconstruction of Main Street, Concord.
