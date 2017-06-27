Concord's Bengtson makes minor league baseball debut
Concord native and University of Hartford infielder Ben Bengtson made his professional baseball debut on Monday night for the Bristol Pirates and collected three hits in four at-bats. Bristol, a rookie-level team and minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, lost to the Greenville Astros, 4-2.
