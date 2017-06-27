Concord's Bengtson makes minor league...

Concord's Bengtson makes minor league baseball debut

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Concord native and University of Hartford infielder Ben Bengtson made his professional baseball debut on Monday night for the Bristol Pirates and collected three hits in four at-bats. Bristol, a rookie-level team and minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, lost to the Greenville Astros, 4-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
authentic loan offer Sun Senecaut Peter 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Jun 23 Nancy 2
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC