Concord man arrested by Bow police on drug, weapon charges NEW
A Concord man is facing charges related to possession of metal knuckles and drugs after being arrested during a traffic stop. Aaron Jones, 41, was stopped for a traffic violation by Bow police on Sunday, according to a press release from the Bow Police Department.
