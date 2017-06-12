Concord High seniors prep to college after immigrating to the U.S. NEW
Anna-Marie DePasquale frantically searched for a song to play so members of Concord High School's Be the Change Club could dance. The club, run by DePasquale, a school social worker, promotes inclusion through weekly lunches on cultural communication, panel discussions with new American students and an international night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frank
|Sun
|frankmashal
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr '17
|AARP
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC