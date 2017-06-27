Concord city council approves $61.81 million budget NEW
Budget breakdownProposed budget: $61.81 million Last year's budget: $60.58 millionEstimated tax impact: 33 cents per $1,000 assessed property valueLargest budget increases: $810,000 for debt service and $496,000 in new retirement costsNew revenues: Motor The Concord City Council on Monday gave their final, unanimous approval to next year's $61.81 million spending plan. Councilors last tweaked the budget earlier in June, when, on Bouley's recommendation, they added $39,000 for weekend sidewalk plowing, $29,330 for a community service aide at the police department and downsized an $810,000 irrigation project at the Beaver Meadow Golf course to a $145,000 pump house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|authentic loan offer
|Jun 25
|Senecaut Peter
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Jun 23
|Nancy
|2
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC