Concord city council approves $61.81 million budget NEW

Budget breakdownProposed budget: $61.81 million Last year's budget: $60.58 millionEstimated tax impact: 33 cents per $1,000 assessed property valueLargest budget increases: $810,000 for debt service and $496,000 in new retirement costsNew revenues: Motor The Concord City Council on Monday gave their final, unanimous approval to next year's $61.81 million spending plan. Councilors last tweaked the budget earlier in June, when, on Bouley's recommendation, they added $39,000 for weekend sidewalk plowing, $29,330 for a community service aide at the police department and downsized an $810,000 irrigation project at the Beaver Meadow Golf course to a $145,000 pump house.

