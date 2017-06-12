Competency hearing scheduled in attem...

Competency hearing scheduled in attempted murder case in Concord NEW

18 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

A hearing will be held next month to determine whether a Concord man is mentally competent to stand trial on attempted murder and felony assault charges. Steven Rossi is accused of attempting to kill a woman in a neighboring apartment at the Crutchfield Building on Pitman Street this past New Year's Eve.

