Citing need for stability, Weare renews part-time police chief's contract NEW

Citing need for stability, Weare renews part-time police chief's contract

Friday Jun 23

Members of the Weare select board say they want a full-time police chief, but decided to go with their part-time chief a little longer. The board voted to renew police chief Sean Kelly's contract for another two years while giving him a $6,000 raise, bringing his pay up to $90,000 a year, according to select board chairman Tom Clow.

