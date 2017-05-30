Census says NH is growing slowly, but...

Census says NH is growing slowly, but a lot less slowly than Maine or Vermont NEW

New Hampshire's population isn't growing very much, but compared to our Northern New England neighbors, we're practically knee-deep in babies. Census Bureau data released this week shows that New Hampshire's population has grown a feeble 1.39 percent in six years since the 2010 census.

