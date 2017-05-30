Cavanaugh, Normand face off in Democr...

Cavanaugh, Normand face off in Democratic primary for open N.H. Senate seat NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

Big-name Democrats are lining up behind Manchester union organizer Kevin Cavanaugh, who has raised twice as much as Jim Normand in the primary race for Senate District 16, which includes Bow, Dunbarton and Hooksett. Records show Cavanaugh has raised more than $43,000, with some of the biggest checks coming from IBEW local 2320, where he works as an Assistant Business Manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recommendations for activities for 5 year olds May '17 Elizabethleigh34 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
News Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Flamike 5
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,527,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC