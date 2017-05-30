Cavanaugh, Normand face off in Democratic primary for open N.H. Senate seat NEW

Big-name Democrats are lining up behind Manchester union organizer Kevin Cavanaugh, who has raised twice as much as Jim Normand in the primary race for Senate District 16, which includes Bow, Dunbarton and Hooksett. Records show Cavanaugh has raised more than $43,000, with some of the biggest checks coming from IBEW local 2320, where he works as an Assistant Business Manager.

