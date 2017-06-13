Capitol Center for the Arts Offers Su...

Capitol Center for the Arts Offers Summer Programming for Kids

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Capitol Center for the Arts will be alive this summer with singing, dancing, and theatre as it presents performance series by Mr. Aaron, RB Productions and Impact Children's Theatre. The CCA understands the importance of teaching children how to understand and appreciate the performing arts from a young age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
frank Jun 11 frankmashal 1
Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F... Apr '17 AARP 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar '17 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16) Mar '17 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar '17 Ben Dellafranca 1
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC