Blue Apron slices share price range, hinting at tough market

This Oct. 6, 2014, file photo shows an example of a home delivered meal from Blue Apron, in Concord, N.H. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Blue Apron, the meal-kit delivery company, slashed the price it expects to sell its shares by as much as 40 percent, a sign that the company may be having trouble attracting investors. less FILE - This Oct. 6, 2014, file photo shows an example of a home delivered meal from Blue Apron, in Concord, N.H. On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Blue Apron, the meal-kit delivery company, slashed the price it ... more NEW YORK - Blue Apron, the meal-kit delivery company, is slashing the price it expects to sell its shares by as much as 40 percent, a sign that the company may be having trouble attracting investors.

