Blue Apron delivers: shares rise in stock market debut
Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg addresses company employees outside the New York Stock Exchange before the IPO begins trading, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg addresses company employees outside the New York Stock Exchange before the IPO begins trading, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|authentic loan offer
|Jun 25
|Senecaut Peter
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Jun 23
|Nancy
|2
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC