Bears spotted at Rundlett Middle NEW

Two bears were spotted wandering the field at Rundlett Middle School on Thursday morning, according to an email to parents from school personnel at Abbot-Downing elementary, which is next door to Rundlett. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were alerted, the letter said, as were Concord police, who were asked to be on hand during student dismissals.

