After a shot of cold, record warmth in northern New England.

Days after getting a shot of cold weather for June, northern New England is experiencing temperatures more suited to late July. The city of Concord, New Hampshire, recorded one of coldest days ever on June 6, when it got to a high of 50 degrees.

