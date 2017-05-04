Ubiquitous Concord attorney Uchida will take over as VP of Colby College NEW
Concord's preeminent real estate attorney, Richard Uchida, has been named vice president and general counsel of his alma mater Colby College. Uchida, a partner with the law firm Hinckley Allen, has been practicing in Concord for 33 years.
