Those big digital signs are another small step toward a - smart road'
The Traffic Management Center off Route 106 in Concord controls and keeps an eye on messaging signs, traffic cameras and other networked devices on highways and turnpikes throughout the state. Susan Klasen, administrator with the Department of Transportation, shows a partial list of messages that can be displayed on variable-message road signs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC