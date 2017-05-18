The next step in the - smart road' is coming to the Everett Turnpike NEW

We're all familiar with streets and roads, and turnpikes and highways - but are we ready for the "highly instrumented roadway"? "This lays the foundation backbone," said Carl-Henry Piel, director of IBI Group in Boston, a design and technology firm that won part of a $4 million contract to connect up the turnpike between the Massachusetts border and its end at Exit 13 in Concord. The project, expected to take about a year and a half, is the latest step in changing highways from passive swaths of asphalt to interactive systems that both take information from and provide information to drivers to make trips easier - to use a buzzword, it's another step toward a "smart road."

